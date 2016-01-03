The Latch C is the most advanced deadbolt lock ever built. We’ve spent years researching and designing this product to make sure that it works for everyone.
The Latch C is a cylindrical deadbolt that can easily retrofit into an existing building or be a part of a new project. It doesn’t require network connectivity (but also includes Wifi and HomeKit if you need them) and is rated to meet the most stringent building codes.
Our core module wraps advanced technologies in a simple form factor.
unlock with your phone
unlock with your keycard
unlock with a doorcode
KEEP A PHOTO ACCESS LOG
Latch lets you unlock a door with an iOS or Android smartphone, keycard, or special doorcode (and optionally comes with a key). Say goodbye to late-night lockouts and worrying about who has keys to your space.
Our visual audit trail gives residents peace of mind by letting them know when guests arrived at a building. Our management tools make adding users and sharing access easy and secure.
Give the people and services you trust access while you're away. Share time-limited doorcodes with your friends and enable secure deliveries when you can’t be there.
The Latch timeline is your digital guest book, letting you see when your guests arrived and ensuring things went as you expected through time stamps and a photo snapped by our wide-angle camera.
The Latch C uses Bluetooth and Wifi and its internal memory to handle credential syncing and storage. In environments without an internet connection, the Latch C can be seamlessly updated via Bluetooth whenever someone connects with their phone. When the Latch C is set up with a Wifi connection, alerts, credentials, and images can move in real-time.
The Latch C is battery powered and won’t go down if your power does. Its 6 AA batteries will last for up to 12 months with normal usage, with battery alerts and our automatic low-power mode keeping you in the know.
The Latch C is the first enterprise-certified smart lock to work with Apple HomeKit. It’s easy to connect with all the things you care about by using the iOS Home app and Siri, just move in to your apartment and everything is ready to go.
Latch is a complete access control system, built for every door in your building and portfolio. Let us help you build the perfect system for your project.